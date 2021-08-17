TRACKING GRACEThe Latest Tracking And Forecast Map
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A roof overhang partially collapsed on one of the buildings at Lakeview Garden condominiums in northwest Miami-Dade.

There’s no word on if anyone was injured.

No one was hurt a month ago when a similar partial collapse displaced about three dozen residents of the same building at 17500 Northwest 68th Avenue. A building official ordered the building be evacuated and secured.

Drone video, provided by Rapid Recovery Team, shows the extensive damage to the three-story building.

WATCH DRONE VIDEO OF DAMAGE HERE:

 

There was no one in the building when Tuesday’s collapse occurred.

The building was built in 1972 and was due for its 40-year recertification in 2012 which it received in 2015 and passed. It is due for its 50-year recertification next year.

