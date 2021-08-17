TRACKING GRACEThe Latest Tracking And Forecast Map
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miami Police, Missing Girl

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 12-year-old Luisa Fernanda.

Luisa was reported missing Tuesday from the 300 block of NE 58 Street.

She was last seen wearing a white Rugrats sweater with jean shorts.

The 12-year-old stands 5-feet 2-inches tall, weighing around 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at (305) 603-6300.

CBSMiami.com Team