FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Fort Lauderdale man was taken in custody Tuesday after barricading himself in a room and throwing things at police.
It happened just before 10 a.m. in the 200 block of NW 8 Avenue.
Police said this began when they got a call about a disturbance between two roommates.
When officers tried to contact one of them, he armed himself with rocks, a shovel and an ax. The man then started throwing things at police.
The SWAT team had to be called out.
Eventually, the man was taken into custody.