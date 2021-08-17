WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
By CBSMiami.com Team
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Fort Lauderdale man was taken in custody Tuesday after barricading himself in a room and throwing things at police.

It happened just before 10 a.m. in the 200 block of NW 8 Avenue.

Police said this began when they got a call about a disturbance between two roommates.

When officers tried to contact one of them, he armed himself with rocks, a shovel and an ax. The man then started throwing things at police.

The SWAT team had to be called out.

Eventually, the man was taken into custody.

