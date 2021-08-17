MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The big difference from the first day of school this year and last year? All students will be back in the building for day one.

But with excitement comes nervousness as the delta variant continues infecting our youth unlike last year’s original COVID-19 strain.

The director of the National Institutes of Health recently said he is worried about the number of pediatric COVID cases, noting at least 400 children in the U.S. have died from the virus.

Tuesday night, CBS4 held another live panel discussion on COVID, this time focusing on children.

The goal is to give parents clarity before the bell rings.

The panel included Dr. Tina Caroll-Scott, the medical director of South Miami Children’s Clinic, Dr. Chad Perlyn, president of Nicklaus Children’s Pediatric Specialists, and Dr. Ronald Ford, the chief medical officer of Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

