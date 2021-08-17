BROWARD (CBSMiami) – As schools reopen Wednesday is Broward County, you may not see quite as many school buses out on the road.
That's because Broward is still dealing with a shortage of bus drivers.
The school district launched a campaign last month to fill nearly 200 jobs.
Many of the new applicants were not fully credentialed in time for Wednesday's first day of school.
To deal with the shortage, some current drivers will pull double duty while other bus routes will be combined.