FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward Commissioner Dale Holness is holding a relief drive to help those impacted by the earthquake in Haiti.
Items in need include medical supplies, gloves, gauze, masks, band-aids, tents, over-the-counter medications, generators, and construction materials.
They can be dropped off at Accordia Shipping, 2001 Eller Drive at Port Everglades.
Drop off times are Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. until noon.
A Little Haiti church is also working to gather supplies for those impacted by the destructive and strong earthquake that hit over the weekend. The church is not accepting things like food as it can be difficult to transport.
Click here if you would like to donate to the Neighbors 4 Neighbors fund dedicated to helping the people affected by this earthquake.