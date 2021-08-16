MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression Grace is approaching the southern coast of the Dominican Republic.

As of the 8 a.m. advisory Monday, Grace was about 125 miles southeast of Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

The depression was moving toward the west near 15 mph.

A west to west-northwestward motion is expected over the next several days.

On the forecast track, Grace will pass near the southern coast of Hispaniola today and tonight, and then between Jamaica, Cuba, and the Cayman Islands on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds were near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next day or so. Slow strengthening is expected to begin by Tuesday.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the entire coast of the Dominican Republic, the entire coast of Haiti, and Jamaica.

As for Tropical Storm Fred, it was moving north toward Florida’s panhandle.

As of the 8 a.m. advisory, it was 90 miles south of Apalachicola.

Fred was moving toward the north at 9 mph with 50 mph winds. Some strengthening is expected before landfall.

On the forecast track, the center of Fred should move across the northeastern Gulf of Mexico today, and make landfall in the western Florida Panhandle this afternoon or early evening.

There is a Storm Surge Warning in effect for the coast of the Panhandle from Indian Pass to Yankeetown

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the coast of the Panhandle from Navarre to the Wakulla/Jefferson County line.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 8 is passing to the east-southeast of Bermuda.

As of the 8 a.m. advisory, it was 120 miles east-southeast of Bermuda with 35 mph winds.

The storm was moving south at 9 mph.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Bermuda.

On the forecast track, the center of the depression will pass to the southeast and south of Bermuda during the next few days.