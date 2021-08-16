MIAMI (CBSMIAMI/CNN) – Thousands of Haitians along the southern peninsula left homeless after Saturday’s 7.2 earthquake rocked the country are now preparing to deal with torrential downpours from Tropical Depression Grace.

Grace was moving toward the southern coast of Hispaniola Monday morning with 35 mph winds after drenching Puerto Rico.

Forecasters say Haiti could see up to 10 inches of steady rainfall, with up to 15 inches in some areas. This could lead to flash floods and mudslides.

The center of the storm is expected to pass north of the quake’s epicenter.

“I am worried about the upcoming storm as it can complicate the situation for us,” Jerry Chandler, head of Haiti’s civil protection agency, said on Sunday.

The agency reported at least 1,297 people dead and more than 5,700 injured on Sunday. Those numbers are expected to rise as search and rescue efforts continue.

The quake destroyed 13,694 homes and damaged another 13,785, officials from the agency said. Authorities are going from house to house in search of survivors.

The destruction has also pushed hospitals to the brink and blocked roads, making it difficult for vital supplies to reach the affected areas.

“Not enough doctors, not enough medicines, and we have people with serious injuries. We need urgent help before things (get) more complicated,” said volunteer Marcelin Lorejoie.

