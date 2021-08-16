MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Fred is expected to bring a dangerous storm surge and heavy rainfall to the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend.

As of the 11 a.m. advisory, it was 55 miles southwest of Apalachicola.

Fred was moving toward the north at 10 mph with 60 mph winds. Some strengthening is expected before landfall.

On the forecast track, the center of Fred should make landfall in the eastern Florida Panhandle this afternoon or early this evening, and move over western Georgia on Tuesday.

There is a Storm Surge Warning in effect for the state’s coast from Indian Pass to Yankeetown

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the coast of the Panhandle and Big Bend from Navarre to the Steinhatchee River.

Drenching rain from Tropical Depression Grace may cause flash flooding and mudslides across Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

As of the 11 a.m. advisory Monday, Grace was about 85 miles southeast of Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

The depression was moving toward the west near 15 mph.

A west to west-northwestward motion is expected over the next several days.

On the forecast track, Grace will pass near the southern coast of Hispaniola today and tonight, and then between Jamaica, Cuba, and the Cayman Islands on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds were near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Grace is expected to become a tropical storm again by Tuesday.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the entire coast of the Dominican Republic, the entire coast of Haiti, Jamaica, and the southern coast of the Cuban provinces of Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Cienfuegos, and Matanzas, as well as Isla de la Juventud.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the southern coast of the Cuban provinces of Santiago de Cuba, Granma, Las Tunas, and Camaguey, and the Cayman Islands.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 8 is almost a tropical storm east-southeast of Bermuda.

As of the 11 a.m. advisory, it was 135 miles east-southeast of Bermuda with 35 mph winds.

The storm was moving south at 9 mph.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Bermuda.

On the forecast track, the center of the depression will move well to the south of Bermuda.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today.