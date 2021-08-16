MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho says a decision on whether face masks will be required when classes resume will be made shortly after he meets with a medical task force on Monday.

Classes resume on August 23rd which is a week from Monday. Unlike Broward, the decision is solely up to the Superintendent and does not require a School Board vote.

Carvalho said last week he will listen closely to what his health and medical experts say.

“I have obtained my training in biology and medical sciences and can not quite frankly depart from that position,” he said. “If we can not trust doctors, scientists and medical experts, what is the alternative? Who shall we turn to.”

Carvalho also said he would not be swayed by comments from state officials that they would withhold salaries from School Superintendents and School Board members if they mandated masks for students, teachers, employees and visitors. The Governor’s executive order threatened to withhold funds from school districts that require face masks.

“At no point should a threat against my salary factor in to the best decision I will make for students and teachers in the community. I can not compromise on that. My position is not a political one,” said Carvalho.

Carvalho said it was not clear what the financial implications would be regarding School Districts that mandate masks and whether the sanctions would be limited to the salaries of School Board members and Superintendents.