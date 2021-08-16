MIAMI (AP) — Freddie Freeman and Adam Duvall homered in a seven-run fourth inning, and the surging Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 12-2 on Monday night.
Freeman also singled twice while Ozzie Albies had three hits and three RBIs for the NL East-leading Braves, who have won four straight and 11 of 13.
Trailing 2-1, Atlanta broke it open against Miami starter Braxton Garrett (1-2) and reliever Paul Campbell in the fourth. Freeman’s three-run blast off Campbell made it 5-2. Austin Riley doubled and scored on Dansby Swanson’s RBI single.
Duvall, who rejoined Atlanta in a trade from Miami on July 30, then drove Campbell’s curveball into the left-field seats. The two-run shot was his 27th homer of the season.
Touki Toussaint (2-2) limited the Marlins to two runs and three hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked two. Edgar Santana and Jacob Webb completed the four-hitter.
Albies had a two-run single in the sixth and Travis d’Arnaud drove in two more with a double in the seventh.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered in the first and Isan Díaz went deep in the second for the Marlins, whose four-game winning streak ended.
Garrett walked six batters, including the first three of the game, in three-plus innings. The left-hander allowed three runs on three hits and struck out two, failing to complete four innings in his second consecutive start.
ROSTER MOVE
The Marlins reinstated Jesus Sánchez from the 10-day injured list and designated Deven Marrero for assignment. Sánchez started in right field and went 0-for-3.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Marlins: RHP Pablo López (right rotator cuff strain) threw batting practice Monday. López has been sidelined since July 14.
UP NEXT
Braves RHP Huascar Ynoa (4-2, 3.02 ERA) will make his first start in three months as the series continues on Tuesday. Ynoa broke his pitching hand when he punched a dugout bench in frustration after being removed from an outing against Milwaukee on May 16. RHP Sandy Alcantara (7-10, 3.52) starts for the Marlins.
