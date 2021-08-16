MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Lottery launched its newest $10 Scratch-Off game, STRUCK BY LUCK, on Monday giving players the chance to win prizes of up to $1 million.

The game has 7 million winning tickets, more than $176.4 million in cash prizes, and the game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.36.

The STRUCK BY LUCK game also features a unique progressive jackpot prize, reaching up to $75,000, which players can claim if they reveal a “MONEY BAG” symbol on their ticket.

Players can download the Struck By Luck mobile app or visit the Lottery’s website to view jackpot updates, reveal prizes, and share their wins.

The Florida Lottery also launched four additional Scratch-Off games on Monday that offer more than $230 million in total cash prizes.

CROSSWORD CASH, TRIPLE CROSSWORD, MAGIC 8 BALL, AND 3 TIMES LUCKY range in price from $1 to $5 and offer more than $230 million in cash prizes.

In the $5 CROSSWORD CASH game, players have the chance to win up to $500,000.

The new TRIPLE CASHWORD gives players the chance to multiply the fun and multiply their winnings – up to $150,000 for just $3.

The MAGIC 8 BALL Scratch-Off game gives players a chance to turn $2 into $50,000.

For only $1, 3 TIMES LUCKY features 30 top prizes of $3,000 and gives players the chance to win instantly when they reveal three “3” symbols in a row.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

