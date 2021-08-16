MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Fred made landfall near Cape San Blas, Florida.

As of 2:15 p.m., it was 25 miles west of Apalachicola.

Fred was moving toward the north-northeast at 9 mph with 65 mph winds.

On the forecast track, the center of Fred should move over western Georgia on Tuesday.

There is a Storm Surge Warning in effect for the state’s coast from Indian Pass to Yankeetown

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the coast of the Panhandle and Big Bend from Navarre to the Steinhatchee River.

Drenching rain from Tropical Depression Grace is spreading westward across southern Haiti.

A risk of flash flooding and dangerous mudslides will continue in Hispaniola through Tuesday.

As of the 2 p.m. advisory Monday, Grace was about 70 miles southeast of Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

The depression was moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph.

A west to west-northwestward motion is expected over the next several days.

On the forecast track, the center of Grace will move over or near the Tiburon Peninsula of Haiti this afternoon and tonight, and then pass between Jamaica, Cuba, and the Cayman Islands on Tuesday

and Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds were near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Grace is expected to become a tropical storm again by Tuesday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for southern coast of the Cuban provinces of Santiago de Cuba, Granma, Las Tunas, and Camaguey, and the Cayman Islands.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the entire coast of Haiti, Jamaica, and the southern coast of the Cuban provinces of Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Cienfuegos, and Matanzas, as well as Isla de la Juventud.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 8 is almost a tropical storm east-southeast of Bermuda.

As of the 2 p.m. advisory, it was 140 miles southeast of Bermuda with 35 mph winds.

The storm was moving south at 9 mph.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Bermuda.

On the forecast track, the center of the depression will move well to the south of Bermuda.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today or tonight.