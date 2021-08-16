MIAMI (CBSMiami) — With COVID-19 booster shots now approved for people with weakened immune systems, CVS and Walgreens are already taking appointments for those who are immunocompromised.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, third doses can only be given at least four weeks after getting a second dose and should be the same brand as the previous shots.
The booster shots should only be given to high-risk groups, not the general public.
People who want the booster shot will be required to confirm they are immunocompromised during scheduling and must show their COVID-19 vaccination cards at the appointment.
CVS says people can schedule vaccination appointments on their website.
Walgreens says it is offering walk-in appointments for a third shot at select locations.