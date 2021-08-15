MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Grace remains disorganized while moving just south of Puerto Rico.

As of the 11 a.m. advisory Sunday, Grace was about 85 miles south of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Grace is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph.

A continued west-northwestward motion at a slower forward speed is expected over the next few days.

On the forecast track, the center of Grace will move over Hispaniola on Monday, near or over eastern Cuba on Tuesday, and near or over west-central Cuba on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center.

Some strengthening is forecast until Grace moves over Hispaniola on Monday. Weakening is forecast while the system crosses Hispaniola Monday and Monday night. Some restrengthening could occur if the center moves back over water on Tuesday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

S. Virgin Islands

Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

Dominican Republic from the southern Haitian border to Samana

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

North coast of the Dominican Republic from the Haitian border to Samana

Entire coast of Haiti

Grace is expected to be close to Florida by next Thursday morning.

As for Fred, the disturbance has regained tropical storm status over the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Fred is moving toward the north-northwest near 12 mph, and this motion should continue through Sunday night.

On the forecast track, the center of Fred should move across the eastern and northern Gulf of Mexico through Monday, then make landfall in the western Florida Panhandle Monday afternoon or Monday night.

Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected until landfall, while Fred is expected to weaken quickly after landfall.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center.

There are storm surge and tropical storm warnings as well as a tropical storm watch in effect for the Florida Panhandle.