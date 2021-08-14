MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The latest National Hurricane Center advisory finds Tropical Storm Grace a little stronger.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, Grace was about 265 east-southeast of the Leeward Islands.

Grace is moving toward the west near 23 mph.

A motion toward the west-northwest with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected during the next several days.

On the forecast track, the center of Grace is expected to move over the Leeward Islands Saturday night, over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday, over the Dominican Republic on Monday, and then between the southeastern Bahamas and Cuba on Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or so.

Grace is likely to weaken while it moves near and across the Greater Antilles Sunday night through Monday night.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Montserrat, Saba and Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy, the British Virgin Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra.

The tropical storm is expected to be near Florida by Wednesday.