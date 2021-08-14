MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Grace is moving quickly westward toward the Leeward Islands.
With the 8 a.m. intermediate advisory, Grace was about 355 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands.READ MORE: Tracking Fred: Disorganized Fred Looking More Like A Tropical Wave
Grace is moving toward the west near 22 mph.
A motion toward the west with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected during the next few days.
On the forecast track, the center of the storm is forecast to move over the Leeward Islands Saturday night, over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday and then over the Dominican Republic on Monday.READ MORE: South Florida Schools Reporting Teacher, Support Staff Shortage
Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days.
Weakening is expected early next week as the system interacts with the Greater Antilles.
Grace is a small tropical storm. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Montserrat, Saba and Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy, the British Virgin Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra.MORE NEWS: US Secretary Of Education Miguel Cardona 'Standing With Educators;' DeSantis Standing Firm On Masks
The tropical storm is expected to be near Florida by Wednesday of next week.