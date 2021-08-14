MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Disorganized Tropical Depression Fred is looking more like a tropical wave at this point.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, Fred was just 125 miles south-southwest of Key West.

The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph and this motion is expected to continue Saturday.

A turn to the northwest is expected by tonight, followed by a northward motion by Sunday night.

On the forecast track, Fred is expected to pass west of the lower Florida Keys this afternoon, move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico Saturday night through Monday, and move inland over the northern Gulf coast Monday night.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Slow strengthening is forecast, and Fred could become a tropical storm again Saturday night or on Sunday.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Florida Keys west of the Seven Mile Bridge to the Dry Tortugas.

Although Miami-Dade and Broward are not included in the “Cone,” it is important to be aware that the impacts from Fred will extend well out and away from the forecast cone and where the center is expected.

All of South Florida will be on the east side or “dirty side” of Fred. All the deep tropical moisture associated with Fred will lead to heavy rain, flooding, gusty winds, and the potential for tornadoes on Saturday.

The worst weather will likely take place Saturday around midday, afternoon and evening hours when Fred moves across or near the Keys.

The moisture tail of Fred will keep us unsettled on Sunday with the potential for more rain and flooding. Fred is forecast to move northwest near or along the west coast of Florida through Sunday and is expected to make landfall somewhere along the Florida Panhandle late Sunday or early Monday morning.

