MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida politicians are reacting to the devastating news of a 7.2 magnitude earthquake which struck Haiti on Saturday morning, leaving at 29 people dead.

The US Geological Survey said it’s likely that casualties are “high.”

The earthquake was about 7.5 miles northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud, according to the US Geological Survey.

“There are reports of significant damage to homes, roads, and infrastructure,” American Red Cross spokeswoman Katie Wilkes said.

Florida has the largest Haitian population of any U.S. state, with over 400,000 individuals, according to U.S. Census data and about 228,000 of those live here in South Florida.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava tweeted Saturday morning that “Miami-Dade stands ready to assist in all the ways we can in the days and weeks ahead.”

Devastating news from Haiti this morning. Keeping the people of Haiti and their families and loves ones in our community in my heart and prayers. Miami-Dade stands ready to assist in all the ways we can in the days and weeks ahead.

Senator Rick Scott also called the earthquake “terrible,” saying “Florida is home to many Haitian communities that are undoubtedly shattered by this morning’s news. Our prayers are with them, their families in Haiti & all impacted by this tragedy. We’ll be monitoring the situation in Haiti and stand ready to help.”

The Caribbean nation of roughly 11 million people, many of them living amid poverty and rising violence, is vulnerable to earthquakes and hurricanes.

Making matters worse, the National Hurricane Center has forecasted that Tropical Storm Grace will reach Haiti late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.