MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Remnants of Fred continued moving west-northwestward across the southeast Gulf of Mexico as a disorganized wave.

What was once Fred is forecast to re-develop on Sunday over the Gulf of Mexico.

With the 5 p.m. advisory, it was 150 miles south-southeast of Mobile, Alabama. It had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was moving west-northwest at 13 mph.

A turn toward the northwest is expected by Saturday night, followed by a northward motion by Sunday night.

On the forecast track, Fred or its remnants are expected to pass west of the lower Florida Keys this afternoon, move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico tonight through Monday, and move inland over the northern Gulf coast Monday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Fred is expected to re-develop into a tropical depression on Sunday, with gradual strengthening to a tropical storm expected after the system re-develops.

Fred may still come back later this weekend in the Gulf, but it’s not a threat to South Florida or the Keys.

