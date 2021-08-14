MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The tropical storm warning for the Florida Keys has been discontinued as a result of Fred degenerating to a tropical wave.

As of the 11 a.m. advisory Saturday, Fred was just 125 miles southwest of Key West.

The remnants are moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph and this motion is expected to continue Saturday.

A turn toward the northwest is expected by tonight, followed by a northward motion by Sunday night.

On the forecast track, Fred or its remnants are expected to pass west of the lower Florida Keys this afternoon, move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico tonight through Monday, and move inland over the northern Gulf coast Monday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Fred is expected to re-develop into a tropical depression on Sunday, with gradual strengthening to a tropical storm expected after the system re-develops.

Fred may still come back later this weekend in the Gulf, but it’s not a threat to South Florida or the Keys.

Stay safe and stay tuned to CBS4 and CBSMiami.com and download the improved CBSMiami App.