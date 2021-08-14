LOOKING FOR NEWSClick here for the latest headlines from CBSMIAMI.COM
By CBSMiami.com Team
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Fort Lauderdale Police Department says one of its officers has died from COVID.

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that the Fort Lauderdale Police Department announces the passing of Officer Jennifer Sepot,” the department wrote in a release.

According to FLPD, Sepot had been with the department since 2017.

Sepot is survived by her husband and young child.

“We are asking everyone to keep the Sepot family and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” FLPD wrote.

CBS4 offers its condolences to the Sepot family as well as the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

