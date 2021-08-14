MIAMI (CBSMiami) – First impressions of Marvin Jones Jr. are, well, there’s nothing junior about him standing tall at 6-feet 4-inches tall and 245 pounds.

To no one’s surprise he been the biggest kid in the class since fourth grade. But he doesn’t rely on his size to put up big numbers. It’s all about the work.

“My goal since I was a kid was to go to the NFL, so I put in the work,” he said. “That’s my main goal, so whatever I’ve got to do to get there that’s what I got to do.”

Marvin’s cross chop is his move of choice when trying to run through opposing offensive lineman. He patents other parts of his game off his favorite player, fellow South Floridian Joey Bosa.

“I think we have similar size, similar frame, he moves so smooth with his body,” he said. “I’m a fast dude, so I get off the ball really fast. I get to the outside really easily, so that outside arm comes down really easily and I beat them off the ball.”

Marvin also has football blood running through his veins. A natural pedigree thanks in part to his dad, who was a standout linebacker at Florida State.

“My dad lets me know how to handle myself on the field off the field, how to talk to the media and stuff like that, so he’s definitely guided me a lot,” he said.

“What’s the biggest football advice?” CBS4’s Mike Cugno asked him.

“If I don’t make the play nobody else will,” he replied.

The Patriots have been putting in the work well before the Friday night lights kick on. This is the time of year where both team goals and personal goals for big time player are developed.

“What’s your goals for 2021?” Cugno asked.

“At least 20 sacks and another ring,” he replied.

“Where did you get that number from?” Cugno followed up.

“A guy, Andrew Chatfield, who went here I think, he has the record of like 23 or 24, so I’m trying to be on that level with him,” Marvin said.