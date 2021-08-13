MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Keys are under a Tropical Storm Warning as the center of Tropical Depression Fred moves along the northern coast of Cuba.

As of 11 AM, the center of Fred was about 270 miles southeast of Key West and moving west-northwest at 12 mph with sustained winds of 35 mph.

Fred is producing heavy rain across the portions of eastern Cuba.

Although Fred remained poorly organized on Friday morning, it’s forecast to re-strengthen into a tropical storm Friday night or Saturday as it moves over very warm waters.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for the Florida Keys. A Tropical Storm Watch continues for the southwest coast of Florida and much of Cuba.

The center of Fred is forecast to move across or near the Keys on Saturday around midday but tropical storm conditions will begin to impact portions of the Keys in the morning.

Although Miami-Dade and Broward are not included in the “Cone” it is important to be aware that the impacts from Fred will extend well out and away from the forecast cone and where the center is expected. All of South Florida will be on the east side or “dirty side” of Fred. All the deep tropical moisture associated with Fred will lead to heavy rain, flooding, gusty winds, and the potential for tornadoes on Saturday.

The worst weather will likely take place Saturday around midday, afternoon, and evening hours when Fred moves across or near the Keys.

Ahead of Fred, we will see some passing storms and gusty downpours. And then Saturday we will see likely heavy rain and flooding due to Fred. A Flood Watch has been issued for all of South Florida Friday evening through Saturday night because rainfall totals through the weekend may range from 4 to 7 inches with isolated higher amounts.

Tropical storm force winds are likely for the Keys on Saturday. Gusty winds across South Florida may lead to some power outages. Residents should secure any loose objects outside.

The moisture tail of Fred will keep us unsettled on Sunday with the potential for more rain and flooding. Fred is forecast to move northwest near or along the west coast of Florida through Sunday and is expected to make landfall somewhere along the Florida Panhandle late Sunday or early Monday morning.

