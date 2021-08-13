MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the Florida Keys as Tropical Depression drenches eastern Cuba with heavy rain.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, Fred was 370 miles east-southeast of Key West.

The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph and this general motion is expected through Friday.

A turn toward the northwest is expected Friday night or Saturday.

On the forecast track, Fred is expected to move along or just north of eastern and central Cuba through Friday night, be near the Florida Keys on Saturday, and near the west coast of Florida on Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Slow strengthening is expected during the next couple of days, and Fred could become a tropical storm again on Friday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Florida Keys west of Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas and Florida Bay. There is also a Tropical Storm Watch in effect for the southwest coast of Florida from Englewood south and east to Ocean Reef and the Cuban provinces of Ciego de Avila, Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, and Granma.

Although the center is forecast to move across the Keys, tropical storm conditions will be possible for all of South Florida as we will be on the east side, or the “dirty side,” with all the moisture wrapping around Fred.

Computer models are forecasting the potential for 3 to 7 inches of rain across the Keys, southern and central Florida north towards the Big Bend, with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches.

The ground is still somewhat saturated due to the heavy rainfall from our recent storms and any additional heavy rain could lead to flooding across parts of South Florida.

A wet and windy weekend ahead with the potential for tornadoes. The moisture tail of Fred will keep our rain chance high Sunday and possibly into Monday.

Stay safe and stay tuned to CBS4 and CBSMiami.com and download the improved CBSMiami App.