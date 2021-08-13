MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The South Florida Water Management District is preparing for heavy rainfall from Fred but that does not mean we won’t see flooding here in South Florida.

“Ahead of a storm what we want to do is make sure there’s plenty of room in these canals to accept all the stormwater runoff that we anticipate,” said Randy Smith from the South Florida Water Management District.

They have been drawing down the water levels in over 2000 miles of canals that make up the flood control district.

Even though the water levels are low, flooding has and will still occur with the heavier rain bands from Fred as it passes and then moves away from the area. With the lower canal levels, however, the flooding may not last as long compared to previous storms like Eta last year that started with higher water levels.

“At this point, going into Fred we don’t have any hotspots that we’re very concerned about that we weren’t able to get the water out.” Said Smith.

A flood watch remains in effect through Sunday with 3-6 inches of rain expected along with locally higher amounts. Stay alert for flood advisories and warnings which look likely. With the lowered canals, however, the floodwaters will have an easier time draining out of flooded areas.