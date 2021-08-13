MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for portions of the Leeward Islands due to Potential Tropical Cyclone 7.

The disturbance over the central Atlantic is expected to become a tropical storm on Saturday. If it does, it will be called Grace.

At 2 p.m., the system was about 775 miles east of the Leeward Islands with 35 mph winds. It was moving to the west at 21 mph.

On the forecast track, the system is expected to approach the Leeward Islands on Saturday, move over the Leeward Islands Saturday night and Sunday, and then be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Sunday night and Monday.

Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Saba, and Sint Eustatius.

Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area by Saturday night or early Sunday.

The system is expected to produce 3 to 6 inches of rain across the northern Leeward Islands Saturday into Sunday.