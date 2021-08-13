ALTAMONTE SPRINGS (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida mother was accidentally shot and killed by her toddler who found an unsecured, loaded handgun inside their apartment.

According to Altamonte Springs police, the woman was on a work-related video call when her child found the gun and shot her in the head.

Someone on the video call dialed 911 after seeing the toddler in the background and hearing a noise, Altamonte Springs police said in a news release Thursday.

The woman, identified as 21-year-old Shamaya Lynn, fell backward and never returned to the video call, the person reported.

“Officers and paramedics did their best in rendering aid to Mrs. Lynn, but she was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head,” police stated.

An adult in the apartment left the firearm unsecured, police said.

Investigators were working with the Seminole County State Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges will be filed.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)