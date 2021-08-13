MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami will be handing out sandbags to residents ahead of Tropical Depression Fred.
The sandbags are being distributed at the following locations on Friday starting at 12:00 p.m.
- Grapeland Park – 1550 NW 37th Ave, Miami
- Legion Park – 6447 NE 7th Ave, Miami
Fred, currently a Tropical Depression, is forecast to restrengthen into a Tropical Storm on Friday.
Although Miami-Dade and Broward are not included in the forecast cone, there is a Flood Watch in effect this evening through Sunday night across South Florida because we are on the east side, or the “dirty side” of the system which may result in heavy rain and localized flooding. Rainfall totals through the weekend may range from 4 to 7 inches with isolated higher amounts.
The heaviest and most widespread rain is expected Friday night through Saturday night.
Heavy rainfall leads to street flooding so here are some tips to ensure your safety.
- If you live in areas that are prone to flooding, clear storm drains and rain gutters of debris.
- Avoid going outside during strong inclement weather. Instead, stay indoors during the storm and tune to local news updates for information.
- If you need to drive somewhere, make sure that your headlights and windshield wipers are in good condition prior to leaving the house.
- When it starts raining, turn on your headlights, reduce your speed, and keep one space between you and the car ahead.
- If you begin to feel threatened by the rain, pull over until it calms down.
- If flooding begins in your area, go to higher ground.
- When driving, always be aware that the road bed under flood waters may be severely damaged. NEVER drive through flooded roadways.
Remember that it takes only two feet of water to carry away a vehicle, including pickups and SUVs. TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN
- If your vehicle stalls, get out immediately and go to higher ground.
- Be extra cautious at night when it is harder to see possible flood dangers.
- When walking, do not attempt to cross flowing streams. Remember that it takes only six inches of rushing water to knock an adult off his feet.
- If inclement weather brings lightning, use the “30-30 Rule” when you see lightning by counting until you hear thunder. If that time is 30 seconds or less, seek shelter immediately because the storm is close enough to be dangerous.
- When outside, avoid being the tallest object. Don’t stand under or near an isolated tree or small group of trees.
- Get inside a sturdy structure before the storm approaches and don’t stand by open windows, doors or patios during the storm.
- Unplug all unnecessary appliances. Don’t use the telephone during a storm unless it’s an emergency.
- Get out of boats and away from water.
- If someone is struck by lightning, call 9-1-1 immediately.