MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The US Secretary of Education Miguel A. Cardona sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran saying it stands with the educators who are working to safely re-open schools and keep in-person learning safe.

The letter went on to say it will work directly with districts to ensure they and educators work to keep students and staff safe in schools.

The secretary of education said it will closely review and monitor whether the state is meeting all of its fiscal requirements because it will, “Do everything in our power to provide a safe environment for our students and staff to thrive.”

Cardona also criticized the state saying despite billions in federal money being sent to help Florida, schools and teachers deal with COVID and the state has not spent any of the money for its intended purpose.

Click here to read the letter in its entirety.