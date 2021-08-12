MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Portions of Haiti and the Dominican Republic are being drenched in heavy rainfall from Tropical Depression Fred.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, a disorganized Fred was back over water about 110 miles east of Guantanamo, Cuba.

The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph and this motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected for the next several days.

Little change in strength is forecast for Thursday, but slow strengthening is expected Friday and this weekend.

On the forecast track, Fred is expected to move across the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday, move along or just north of eastern and central Cuba late Thursday and Friday, and be near the Florida Keys and South Florida on Saturday.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Gonaives

Southeastern Bahamas

The Cuban provinces of Ciego de Avila, Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Granma, Santiago de Cuba, and Guantanamo

Fred is the sixth named storm in the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

