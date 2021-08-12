MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression Fred is moving off the northern coast of Cuba as heavy rains continue across portions of Hispaniola.

As of 2 p.m., it was moving west-northwest at 14 miles per hour with sustained winds of 35 mph.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the southeastern Bahamas and the Cuban provinces of Ciego de Avila, Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Granma, Santiago de Cuba, and Guantanamo.

Fred is forecast to move near the Bahamas and Cuba on Thursday, move along or just north of eastern and central Cuba late Thursday and Friday, and be near the Florida Keys and South Florida on Saturday.

Friday it is forecast to re-intensify into a Tropical Storm as it moves towards us.

Some of South Florida remains in the cone. Although the center is forecast to move across the Keys, tropical storm conditions will be possible for all of South Florida as we will be on the east side, or the “dirty side,” with all the moisture wrapping around Fred.

Computer models are forecasting the potential for 3 to 5 inches of rain this weekend with isolated higher amounts of 8 inches possible.

The National Weather Service of Miami says there is a marginal risk of excessive rainfall across most of South Florida on Friday and a slight risk of excessive rainfall across the eastern half of South Florida on Saturday due to the potential for heavy rain and flooding. The ground is still somewhat saturated due to the heavy rainfall from our recent storms and any additional heavy rain could lead to flooding across parts of South Florida.

The worst weather is expected late Friday into Saturday. A wet and windy weekend ahead with the potential for tornadoes. The moisture tail of Fred will keep our rain chance high Sunday and possibly into Monday.

