(CBSMiami)- After just missing out on the playoffs in 2020, expectations are high for the Dolphins in Year 3 of the Brian Flores regime. The organization continued its penchant for making moves this offseason making multiple trades before the draft that netted them the sixth overall pick used on receiver Jaylen Waddle. The hope is that the addition of Waddle, plus further development by now second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, will get the team back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The first step in that journey is a trio of preseason matchups that will give the coaching staff and players a chance to get back into form ahead of the regular season opener against the New England Patriots. The team opens with a battle against the Chicago Bears on Saturday, August 14 before returning home to face the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday, August 21. Both games will be available for live streaming here on CBSMiami.com.

Fans can stream the games by heading to this live player at game time for all of the coverage.

There are plenty of questions to be answered heading into the 2021 campaign, most notably how will the offense change under new co-coordinators George Godsey and Eric Studesville? The first chance to get a look at the new scheme will come on Saturday against the Bears right here on CBSMiami.com.

Here is the schedule of preseason games being live streamed.

Saturday, 8/14 @ Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, 8/21 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 7 p.m. ET