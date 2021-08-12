MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A former cast member of “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” was arrested in Miami and charged with battery.

Christopher “Prince Michael” Harty is accused of attacking a woman in his apartment on SW 8th Street on July 22.

According to the arrest report, a woman who had been dating Hartly for more than a year went to the apartment drop off his shoes.

When Harty answered the door, she reportedly threw the shoes at him.

Harty then pulled the woman into the apartment by her backpack, slammed her to the ground, and punched and slapped her, according to the arrest report.

He also reportedly dragged her around the apartment by her hair.

She was able to break free and made her way to the lobby where she called the police.

In addition to the battery charge, Harty is also facing a kidnapping charge.

During Harty’s first court appearance, the judge ordered that he be placed under house arrest and set bond at $25,000.