By CBSMiami.com Team
Hallandale Beach Fire

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Firefighters from Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Hollywood Fire Rescue battled a raging fire at a tire shop in Hallandale Beach.

The broke out about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday at the shop at 621 Pembroke Road.

Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and flames.

Soon after, they discovered that the home behind the tire shop has also caught on fire. Additional fire crews were called to the scene.

As they were battling the fires, a power line fell between the building, creating some safety concerns. FPL was called to the scene to cut the power to the line.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said both fires were out around 1 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

