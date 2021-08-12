MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Misinformation about infertility, pregnancy, and COVID-19 vaccines has hindered countless women from getting vaccinated, but there’s new guidance from the CDC recommending pregnant women receive the vaccine.

A CDC analysis of safety data on 2,500 women showed no increased risks of miscarriage for those who received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine before 20 weeks of pregnancy.

In addition and contrary to myths, the vaccine does not cause infertility, according to Florida International University Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Aileen Marty on CBS4 News.

“The research shows very clearly when you compare pregnant women, and there have been tens of thousands that have received the vaccine, or their pregnancy outcomes and their health and that of the of their child, compared to women before we had the pandemic who were pregnant, they fared as well or better as women who had not had the vaccine and the pandemic had not been released,” explained Dr. Marty during a Q&A session on COVID-19 misconceptions on CBS4 News on Wednesday.

“That means that the vaccine did not in any way increase any risks to the pregnant women or to the child. In comparison, pregnant women who are not vaccinated and who get COVID are at high risk of a lot of complications for themselves and for their child,” said Dr. Marty.

On Wednesday, the CDC issued new guidance for pregnancy and vacciness, citing studies that show no increased risk of miscarriage, urging women to get their shots.

Another vaccine policy change is reportedly in the works.

CBS News has learned that federal health officials are weighing booster doses for certain immunocompromised individuals who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

A decision is expected this week.

The nation is now averaging over 113-thousand new coronavirus infections a day, a month ago, there were fewer than 22 thousand.

Hospitalizations in Florida, Texas, and other states are at their highest level in six months.

The World Health Organization says unless something changes, 100-million people around the globe will likely develop COVID-19 over the next six months.

To date, the coronavirus has claimed at least 4.3 million lives worldwide. It’s killed over 618-thousand people in the U.S., and nearly 40 thousand in Florida.