MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The center of Tropical Storm Fred is just south of the eastern Dominican Republic.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Tropical Storm Fred was about 50 miles southeast of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Fred was moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph. A general west-northwestward motion is expected to continue for the next few days.

On the forecast track, the center of Fred is expected to be near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday, move near the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday, and move north of the northern coast of central Cuba on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.

Some weakening is likely while the system interacts with Hispaniola.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Dominican Republic on the south coast from Punta Palenque eastward and on the north coast from the Dominican Republic/Haiti border eastward

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Gonaives

Turks and Caicos Islands

Southeastern Bahamas

Fred is the sixth named storm in the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.