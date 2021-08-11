MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida teen who was on a ventilator for days due to COVID-19 is recovering and speaking about her battle with the virus.
Paulina Velasquez, 15, first tested positive for COVID on July 11th. Days later, she needed a ventilator and was placed in a medically induced coma.
She is now in fair condition and has been weaned off oxygen support.
Velasquez spoke about how she first felt when she tested positive for COVID.
Velasquez also said that as soon as she’s eligible to get vaccinated, she will and strongly urged all who are not vaccinated to get a shot.