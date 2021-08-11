MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins participated in the first of two joint practices with the Chicago Bears Wednesday.

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein and Kim Bokamper are in Chicago to cover Saturday’s preseason game at Soldier Field.

After warmups, severe weather delays took place and the teams had to practice at the Walter Payton Center.

The Dolphins had their full roster with them in Chicago, though several veteran players are expected to be limited or non-participants during the week.

Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Gesicki had a unique way of staying in shape in his time away.

“I was up in my apartment, got an assault bike on my balcony, and rode that for a little bit. Had some dumbbells in the living room, it was really just making it work for 10 days,” said Gesicki.

The Miami’s other tight end, and Bears’ former player, Adam Shaheen saw familiar faces on the field Wednesday.

Wide receivers DeVante Parker, Will Fuller and Albert Wilson reportedly did not practice.

