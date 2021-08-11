MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Public Schools has yet to make a policy decision as to whether masks will be required for the upcoming school year.

Wednesday morning, a small but vocal group of parents and students who support masks in schools carried signs in front of the Miami-Dade School Board before their committee meeting about accelerating student performance.

Delilah Frieden, a student, said schools should require masks.

“Because I don’t want to get sick. I’ve been sick many times in my life and it’s not pleasant,” she said.

“I prefer that they get the vaccine, of course, but it’s not ready for them yet. So I think a mask is one of the best defenses we have right now for them,” said Delilah’s mother Denise Frieden.

“I think they should mandate masks and more than that, they should have Myschool Online,” said parent Mario Salazar.

School board member Lucia Baez-Geller said she’s received hundreds of e-mail messages.

“They are overly concerned about the variant and would like to see what steps can be taken to protect the kids right now,” she said.

“Who puts a price tag on our kids? Who does that, but that’s what we have right now from our governor,” said state Senator Annette Taddeo.

Taddeo said she’s heard from parents all around the state.

“I am worried about my own kids. I am worried about the other kids,” she said.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said a threat from state officials to withhold salaries of school superintendents and school board members if they mandate mass doesn’t phase him.

“At no point shall a threat against my salary factor into the decision that I will make regarding the best interest of students and teachers in our community. I cannot compromise on that. So it is a small price to be paid if, in fact, that is the ultimate consequence a result of a decision that will be well informed, reasonable, and based on the expert advice of those who we should trust,” he said before Wednesday’s meeting.

Unlike the Broward school district, whose board members approved a mask mandate on Tuesday, the decision in Miami-Dade is up to Superintendent Carvalho. It does not require a vote by the school board.

Carvalho said he’ll rely on what the medical experts have to say.

“I have obtained my training in biology and medical sciences and can not quite frankly depart from that position,” he said. “If we can not trust doctors, scientists, and medical experts, who shall we turn to for advice.”

The superintendent said he will make his decision shortly after a task force meeting next Monday. Classes are set to resume the following Monday on August 23rd.