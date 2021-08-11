MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fred has weakened to a tropical depression over central Hispaniola.

As of 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Tropical Depression Fred was about 55 miles southeast of Cap Haitien, Haiti.

Fred is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph, and a general west-northwestward motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected for the next several days.

On the forecast track, the center of Fred is expected to be over Hispaniola overnight, move near the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday, and move near or north of the northern coast of central Cuba Thursday night and Friday.

Data from a NOAA reconnaissance aircraft and surface observations indicate that maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Little, if any change, in strength is expected overnight. Slow re-intensification is forecast to begin by Thursday night.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Dominican Republic on the north coast from Cabo Frances Viejo to the Dominican Republic/Haiti border

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Gonaives

Turks and Caicos Islands

Southeastern Bahamas

The Cuban provinces of Ciego de Avila, Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Granma, Santiago de Cuba, and Guantanamo

Fred is the sixth named storm in the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

Stay safe and stay tuned to CBS4 and CBSMiami.com and download the improved CBSMiami App.