MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Lindie, just 12 years old, was one of the many children Wednesday at Tropical Park getting her COVID-19 vaccine.

Her mother said with school right around the corner, she is relieved.

“It’s just us being responsible with the delta surge. She is also asthmatic, so I did not want to take any chances,” said Lindie’s mom.

Omar Chico’s parents were concerned too, which is why he also got his shot.

“They said it is for safety,” he said.

In a matter of weeks, the highly contagious delta variant has spread rapidly across South Florida.

The state has shattered single-day records five times in the past two weeks, including Tuesday with 24,753 new cases, according to the CDC.

Florida’s COVID hospitalizations have also broken daily records for 11 days straight. More than 15,000 admissions on Wednesday.

“I think this is a clear case where vaccines have helped without any doubt,” said Dr. Venu Devabhaktuni.

Devabhaktuni, the medical director of Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital’s pediatric ICU, said get a vaccine if you are 12 or older.

He treated 15-year-old Paulina Velasquez.

“I walked into my shift today and that sweet smile made my day,” Davabhaktuni.

Just two weeks ago she wasn’t able to sit up or smile.

The young teen was put on a ventilator and was in an induced coma after not being able to breathe.

Velasquez was not vaccinated.

“It was just like living under a black cloud,” she said.

The young girl’s mother is pleading that “parents vaccinate your children.”