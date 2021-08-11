MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will test its national emergency alert systems Wednesday afternoon.
It will be sent to phones, TVs and radios at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time and will last a full minute.
The wireless alert will be sent to those who’ve opted-in on their phones to receive test messages.
Reminder: At 2:20 PM ET today, we will conduct a national test of the Emergency Alert System in coordination with @FCC. The test will appear on televisions & radios, while specially configured cell phones will receive an emergency alert test code message. #IPAWS pic.twitter.com/VPDMsvVEQ8
— FEMA (@fema) August 11, 2021
FEMA said this is just part of its regular testing.
For more information, or to learn to how to opt-in, click here.