By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:FEMA, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will test its national emergency alert systems Wednesday afternoon.

It will be sent to phones, TVs and radios at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time and will last a full minute.

READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: Manage Your Monthly Checks With These IRS Tools

The wireless alert will be sent to those who’ve opted-in on their phones to receive test messages.

FEMA said this is just part of its regular testing.

MORE NEWS: Tropical Storm Fred: Tropical Storm Watch Issued For Part Of Cuba

For more information, or to learn to how to opt-in, click here.

CBSMiami.com Team