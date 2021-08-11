LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An American Airlines flight from Maui to Los Angeles was diverted to Honolulu after a 13-year-old boy became disruptive.
Witnesses said the boy attempted to kick out the window next to his seat and became physical with his own mother about an hour into the flight.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: Manage Your Monthly Checks With These IRS Tools
Fellow passengers can be seen helping restrain the teenage passenger.READ MORE: Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho To Make Decision On Masks After Task Force Meeting
The boy was taken into custody in Honolulu and no one was injured.MORE NEWS: FEMA To Test National Emergency Alert On Phones, TVs and Radios Wednesday Afternoon