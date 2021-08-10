MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 is likely to become a tropical storm on Tuesday.
As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, the disturbance was 105 miles west of Guadeloupe.
The system is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph and this general motion is expected to continue during the next few days.
On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to pass near or over the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Tuesday and Tuesday night, and be near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday.
Maximum sustained winds remain near 35 mph with higher gusts.
Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next day or so and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm Tuesday morning. Some weakening is likely while the system interacts with Hispaniola on Wednesday.
SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
- Puerto Rico, including Culebra and Vieques
- S. Virgin Islands
- Dominican Republic on the south coast from Punta Palenque eastward and on the north coast from Cabo Frances Viejo eastward
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:
- Martinique and Guadeloupe
- Saba and St. Eustatius
- Dominican Republic on the north coast from Cabo Frances Viejo to the Dominican Republic/Haiti border.
- Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Gonaives
- Turks and Caicos Islands
- Southeastern Bahamas