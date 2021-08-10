MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A NOAA Hurricane Hunter plane has found Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 is not a tropical depression or tropical storm just yet.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the disturbance was 220 miles east-southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico.

The system is moving toward the west-northwest near 18 mph and this general motion is expected to continue during the next few days.

Reports from the NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. However, the aircraft did not find a well-defined closed circulation.

On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to pass near or over the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Tuesday and Tuesday night, and be near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday, and be near the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands Thursday.

We will have to wait and see if this system interacts with the islands and how it will impact the intensity and track. By Thursday it could be near or over Cuba and then may move in our general direction Friday into Saturday. It is still too soon to stay what impacts we will see here in South Florida because there is a lot of uncertainty.

Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next day or so and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm late Tuesday or Tuesday night. Some weakening is likely while the system interacts with Hispaniola on Wednesday.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Puerto Rico, including Culebra and Vieques

U.S. Virgin Islands

Dominican Republic on the south coast from Punta Palenque eastward and on the north coast from Cabo Frances Viejo eastward

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for: