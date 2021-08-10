(CBS) – DC’s Stargirl is back for its second season premiere tonight at 8/7c on The CW. DC’s Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore aka Stargirl, a young woman living a double life as a superhero. The series also stars Luke Wilson and Amy Smart as Courtney’s parents as well as Joel McHale guest-starring as Starman.

CBS’ Matt Weiss spoke to Bassinger about her excitement for the new season, working with her talented castmates and wielding the powerful cosmic staff (that’s almost a foot taller than she is).

MW: Nice to see you again Brec! DC’s Stargirl back tonight at 8/7c on The CW. Tell us where we left off in season one and where do things pick back up here in season two?

BB: Nice to see you too! Throughout season one Courtney Whitmore is finding her role as Stargirl. She ends up putting together a superhero group, the JSA. They get in a big head-to-head battle against the ISA, which are super villains who have secretly been hiding in Blue Valley, Nebraska.

Season two picks up six months later. Courtney is fully competent in her role as Stargirl now to the point she’s let the rest of her life slip between the cracks. Her stepfather, Pat, has to give her a big sit-down talk, to put it to the side; let it rest.

She gets to give him an “I told you so” when some new villains pop up in Blue Valley. We have Eclipso and Shade. They’re two new villains this season.

MW: Luke Wilson plays Pat, your stepfather and Amy Smart plays your mother. What it’s been like to work with those two?

BB: So great. They’re both amazing human beings, but also very talented artists. Getting to work with them, they’re both just such giving actors.

I remember in the first season specifically there’s an emotional scene I had with Luke and normally actors get their biggest performances on their coverage (on camera) but with Luke I was kind of struggling where I needed to be. He would overcompensate, even though the camera wasn’t on him, just to give me what I needed to get there.

I don’t know if I’ve ever had other actors do that. Amy too she’s a very, very giving actor. Just them both, they’re inspirations for me as actors and as humans.

MW: As Stargirl, the cosmic staff is obviously a huge part of everything going on. What’s it been like filming with that huge staff?

BB: Definitely had a learning curve. At the beginning it was very difficult for me. I’m only 5’2″ and the staff is six feet. I felt kind of uncoordinated. But as I got to work with it, I kind of got used to it.

Coming into season two, much like Courtney feeling competent as Stargirl, I have this newfound competence as Stargirl and with the cosmic staff. I actually prefer scenes where I get to hold the staff. It’s like a comfort blanket. I felt more confident with it, which is funny because it’s not how it was in season one at all. [Laughs]

MW: We also learn Starman is still alive. What can you tease us about Joel McHale’s return?

BB: Oh Joel McHale. [Laughs] Our showrunner likes to say that the slow burn storylines always have the best payoffs. I feel like Starman is that. His payoff is a big one.

MW: What hass playing a superhero meant to you personally?

BB: It’s definitely an honor. I didn’t realize how big the DC Universe was until now being a part of it. I feel like there’s something so special about getting to play a superhero because it’s like if you google who’s playing Batman there’s a certain list of people. That list of people will never change. It’s ingrained in the DC lore in history.

Getting to add my name to the Stargirl list, I’m truly honored. Not a lot of actors get to do that.

MW: You’re one of a very select few and now you’ll always be there. I know the fans are very excited for this new season for a bunch of reason. What are you most excited about?

BB: Eclipso, one of our main villains. He is unlike anyone Courtney has ever faced. He has psychological powers, so even some of the fight scenes go more into psychological warfare. It’s very dark.

I think fans will be shocked at the tone of season two. It still has the optimism of Stargirl, but there’s this darkness throughout the season which is a fun change.

MW: And now the fans have one more thing to be hyped about! Thank you so much for the time today Brec, all the best and take care! All the best Brec, it was awesome talking to you. Hope you find that spider.

BB: Thanks Matt, you too!

Tune in for the second season premiere of DC’s Stargirl on The CW tonight at 8/7c. Check your local listings for more information.