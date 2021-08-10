MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some might say the city of Hialeah has saved Christmas in South Florida.
That's because after 38 years at Tropical Park, Santa's Enchanted Forest has a new home at Hialeah Park.
The attraction needed a new home because its leasing agreement with Miami-Dade County expired.
Guests can expect to see many of the same vendors, millions of new lights and more than 100 rides at its new space.
Santa’s is expected to open its doors November 4th and stay open through January 2.