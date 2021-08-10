MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to arrest in a Miami shooting that critically injured a father and his nine-year-old son.

Last Saturday, just before 2 a.m., Reynold Trunard Antrobus, 41, and his son Reynold Antrobus Jr. were shot while sitting in a car in the area of NW 18th Avenue and 44th Street.

Antrobus bus was able to drive to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center for help.

The boy’s mother, Shavonne Newbold, said her son was with his dad for the summer.

“He was hit in the head and in the stomach. He has a lot of swelling in the brain,” said Newbold in a phone call to CBS4 Monday from her son’s hospital room.

She believes her son and his father may have been targeted.

“If the father was targeted, and they knew there was a child in the car, they need to do the right thing and turn themselves in,” Newbold said.

The shooting happened about a month before Reynold’s 10th birthday on September 15th.

Miami police said the circumstances that led to the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).