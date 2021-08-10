MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Potential Tropical Storm 6 is now south of the Virgin Islands.

As of 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, the disturbance was 105 southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico.

The system is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph and this general motion is expected to continue during the next few days.

On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to pass near or over the U.S.

Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico tonight, be near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday, and be near the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next day or so and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm Tuesday night.

Some weakening is likely while the system interacts with Hispaniola on Wednesday.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Puerto Rico, including Culebra and Vieques

U.S. Virgin Islands

Dominican Republic on the south coast from Punta Palenque eastward and on the north coast from Cabo Frances Viejo eastward

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for: